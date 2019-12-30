AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1157 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.34. 6,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,746. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.23. AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.71.

