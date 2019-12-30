$78.71 Million in Sales Expected for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will announce sales of $78.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $79.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $78.00 million. LivePerson reported sales of $65.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full year sales of $291.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $290.50 million to $292.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $351.10 million, with estimates ranging from $346.44 million to $356.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $75.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.69 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 27.03% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. LivePerson’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on LPSN shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities set a $45.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. William Blair began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LivePerson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.93.

LivePerson stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.17. 531,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,650. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.82. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $42.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

In other news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $384,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in LivePerson by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 51,712 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in LivePerson by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in LivePerson by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,428,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 29.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 30,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

