$61.37 Million in Sales Expected for Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to announce sales of $61.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digi International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.20 million to $61.54 million. Digi International posted sales of $62.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year sales of $316.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $313.00 million to $320.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $345.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Digi International.

Get Digi International alerts:

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $64.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.20 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on DGII. BidaskClub cut Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Digi International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Digi International from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Sidoti cut Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Digi International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

In other Digi International news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $175,300.00. Also, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 95,000 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $1,726,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,670 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $2,084,850 in the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Digi International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 159,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Digi International by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Digi International by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DGII traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.06. 819,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,640. Digi International has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $497.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.22.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digi International (DGII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.