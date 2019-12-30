$41.64 Million in Sales Expected for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) will announce $41.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $42.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.71 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. posted sales of $39.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will report full-year sales of $169.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $162.69 million to $174.84 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $222.56 million, with estimates ranging from $185.54 million to $284.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Monmouth R.E. Inv..

Get Monmouth R.E. Inv. alerts:

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.22 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

In other news, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Umh Properties, Inc. purchased 17,195 shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $255,517.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 19,961 shares of company stock worth $295,290. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 2,150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 132,971,100.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,711 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 40,540.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,016,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,522 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,149,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,426,000 after acquiring an additional 306,988 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,658,000. Institutional investors own 67.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MNR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.55. 362,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,503. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monmouth R.E. Inv. (MNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.