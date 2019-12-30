$406.48 Million in Sales Expected for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) to post sales of $406.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Welbilt’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $404.10 million and the highest is $411.60 million. Welbilt posted sales of $406.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full year sales of $1.62 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Welbilt.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Welbilt had a return on equity of 46.20% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $410.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on WBT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Welbilt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

NYSE WBT traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.84. 768,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,538. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Welbilt has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $19.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Welbilt during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Welbilt during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Welbilt by 9.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Welbilt during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Welbilt during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. 99.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welbilt (WBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.