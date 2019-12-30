$40.48 Million in Sales Expected for City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) to announce $40.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.17 million. City Office REIT reported sales of $34.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year sales of $158.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $157.23 million to $159.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $182.02 million, with estimates ranging from $174.64 million to $188.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover City Office REIT.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on City Office REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

City Office REIT stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.31. The company had a trading volume of 334,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,884. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.08. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $721.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 87.04%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 8.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 499.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 253,606 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 550.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 57,559 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the third quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

