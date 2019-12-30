$4.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) This Quarter

Analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) to report sales of $4.36 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.50 billion and the lowest is $4.21 billion. Canadian Natural Resources posted sales of $2.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full year sales of $17.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.06 billion to $17.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.50 billion to $17.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Natural Resources.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.44. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNQ. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. National Bank Financial cut Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.18.

CNQ stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.05. 1,645,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,821,814. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.19 and its 200 day moving average is $26.51. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $22.58 and a twelve month high of $32.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 52.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 205.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,309.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.