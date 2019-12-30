$2.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) will announce earnings of $2.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for S&P Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.37 and the highest is $2.40. S&P Global posted earnings per share of $2.22 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year earnings of $9.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.36 to $9.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.19 to $10.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 448.14%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.83.

NYSE SPGI traded down $2.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $271.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,404. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $267.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.79. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $163.99 and a 1-year high of $275.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.82%.

In other news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $287,785.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,876.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Nicholas Cafferillo sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.90, for a total transaction of $830,180.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,135.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,992 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 610.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

