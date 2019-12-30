$18.10 Million in Sales Expected for SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) to post $18.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SB One Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.20 million and the lowest is $18.00 million. SB One Bancorp reported sales of $13.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SB One Bancorp will report full-year sales of $72.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $72.40 million to $73.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $78.55 million, with estimates ranging from $78.40 million to $78.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SB One Bancorp.

Get SB One Bancorp alerts:

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 million. SB One Bancorp had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SBBX shares. DA Davidson started coverage on SB One Bancorp in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other SB One Bancorp news, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of SB One Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $44,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,499.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SB One Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $457,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in SB One Bancorp by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael grew its stake in SB One Bancorp by 94.3% in the third quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 20,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in SB One Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in SB One Bancorp by 54.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SB One Bancorp stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.95. 13,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,385. The firm has a market cap of $234.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. SB One Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.82.

SB One Bancorp Company Profile

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SB One Bancorp (SBBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SB One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.