$10.81 Million in Sales Expected for Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) will report sales of $10.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Capitala Finance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.87 million and the lowest is $10.76 million. Capitala Finance reported sales of $11.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Capitala Finance will report full year sales of $45.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.16 million to $45.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $47.49 million, with estimates ranging from $45.33 million to $49.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Capitala Finance.

Get Capitala Finance alerts:

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 million. Capitala Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 80.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPTA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Capitala Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of CPTA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.53. 126,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,610. The firm has a market cap of $137.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.19. Capitala Finance has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 15.22, a quick ratio of 15.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.68.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Capitala Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance during the second quarter valued at about $1,985,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance during the second quarter valued at about $437,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capitala Finance by 572.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 19,880 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capitala Finance by 119.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 17,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Capitala Finance by 12.2% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 95,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. 15.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capitala Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

Featured Article: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capitala Finance (CPTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capitala Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitala Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.