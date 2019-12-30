$10.81 Million in Sales Expected for Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2019 // Comments off

Equities research analysts expect that Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) will report sales of $10.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Capitala Finance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.87 million and the lowest is $10.76 million. Capitala Finance reported sales of $11.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Capitala Finance will report full year sales of $45.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.16 million to $45.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $47.49 million, with estimates ranging from $45.33 million to $49.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Capitala Finance.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 million. Capitala Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 80.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPTA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Capitala Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of CPTA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.53. 126,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,610. The firm has a market cap of $137.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.19. Capitala Finance has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 15.22, a quick ratio of 15.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.68.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Capitala Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance during the second quarter valued at about $1,985,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance during the second quarter valued at about $437,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capitala Finance by 572.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 19,880 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capitala Finance by 119.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 17,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Capitala Finance by 12.2% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 95,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. 15.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capitala Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

Featured Article: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capitala Finance (CPTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Capitala Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitala Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.