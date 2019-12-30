$0.94 EPS Expected for Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) to announce $0.94 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Flagstar Bancorp reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.51 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Shares of NYSE:FBC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.36. 192,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,850. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.27. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 5.30%.

In other news, major shareholder Mp Thrift Investments L.P. sold 6,100,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $219,356,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alessandro Dinello purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.31 per share, with a total value of $37,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 7.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,595 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,058 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

