$0.92 EPS Expected for ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ITT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.93. ITT posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ITT.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. ITT had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ITT from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 target price on shares of ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of ITT from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ITT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE:ITT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.03. 282,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,110. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.67. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $74.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.28.

ITT declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

In other news, Director Frank T. Macinnis sold 420 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $29,051.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,399 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $173,591.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,197 shares of company stock valued at $920,969. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ITT (ITT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.