-$0.31 EPS Expected for Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) will announce ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Unum Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.21). Unum Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Unum Therapeutics.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Unum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 388.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.07%. The business had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 million.

UMRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Unum Therapeutics from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

Shares of UMRX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.71. 136,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,410. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Unum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Unum Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $227,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $132,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Unum Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Unum Therapeutics by 134.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 18,717 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Unum Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $62,000. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unum Therapeutics Company Profile

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

