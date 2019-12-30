$0.16 EPS Expected for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.17. Marvell Technology Group posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marvell Technology Group.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.94 million. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The business’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut Marvell Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.28.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.41. 5,833,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,945,330. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.07. Marvell Technology Group has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 100,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $2,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,558,363. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,461,900. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 276.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,573,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,285,000 after buying an additional 1,155,172 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,477,000. Raine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raine Capital LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,081,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

