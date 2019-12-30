-$0.10 EPS Expected for Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Endurance International Group’s earnings. Endurance International Group reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 211.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endurance International Group will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Endurance International Group.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.51 million. Endurance International Group had a positive return on equity of 13.20% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EIGI shares. SunTrust Banks set a $5.50 price target on Endurance International Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

In related news, COO Barry Christine Timmins sold 6,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $26,062.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 578.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Endurance International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Endurance International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endurance International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endurance International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EIGI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.67 and a beta of 1.26. Endurance International Group has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.02, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.48.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

