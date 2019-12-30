$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Covanta’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Covanta posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Covanta will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Covanta.

Get Covanta alerts:

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.96 million. Covanta had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Covanta in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James lowered Covanta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Covanta in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Covanta by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,780 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Covanta by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 34,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Covanta by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,825 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Covanta by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Covanta by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,610 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

CVA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.91. 790,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.46. Covanta has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $18.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.10, a PEG ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,000.00%.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Covanta (CVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.