-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Moneygram International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.00. Moneygram International reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moneygram International will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Moneygram International.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $324.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.99 million. Moneygram International had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 4.65%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Moneygram International from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Moneygram International in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

Moneygram International stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.12. 2,055,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,312. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.81 million, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.69. Moneygram International has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $6.70.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 30,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $70,214.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ripple Labs Inc. bought 626,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $2,569,060.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,237,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,573,844.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGI. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Moneygram International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moneygram International by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 20,528 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Moneygram International during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Moneygram International during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Moneygram International during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

