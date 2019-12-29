Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives $80.77 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.77.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZM. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $103.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

ZM stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.64. 945,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,862,888. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $59.94 and a one year high of $107.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.64.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.23 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Roy Benhorin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $7,005,000.00. Also, insider Aparna Bawa sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $1,330,200.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 302,049 shares of company stock valued at $20,586,493.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 10.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.