Zilliqa (ZIL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.84 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Zilliqa token can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, OTCBTC, BiteBTC and OOOBTC. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a market cap of $46.19 million and $3.84 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013681 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00186865 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.67 or 0.01279950 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025542 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00120003 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa’s launch date was November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,075,862,856 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,784,395,703 tokens. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zilliqa Token Trading

Zilliqa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, BitForex, Korbit, Bithumb, Bitbns, DEx.top, Upbit, DragonEX, Tokenomy, UEX, AirSwap, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Hotbit, Coinhub, Binance, Radar Relay, IDEX, Kucoin, BiteBTC, FCoin, DDEX, Gate.io, WazirX, Ethfinex, Koinex, OKEx, HitBTC, GOPAX, Zebpay, BitMart, Huobi, Kyber Network, OOOBTC and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.