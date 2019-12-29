Zeitcoin (ZEIT) One Day Volume Hits $1.00

Zeitcoin (CURRENCY:ZEIT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last week, Zeitcoin has traded 44.7% higher against the dollar. Zeitcoin has a total market cap of $113,128.00 and $1.00 worth of Zeitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Novaexchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000180 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zeitcoin Profile

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2014. Zeitcoin’s total supply is 36,971,245,917 coins. The Reddit community for Zeitcoin is /r/ZEITCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zeitcoin is www.zeit-coin.net . Zeitcoin’s official message board is www.cryptopia.co.nz/Forum/Thread/1336 . Zeitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Zeitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zeitcoin Coin Trading

Zeitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Novaexchange, YoBit, SouthXchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

