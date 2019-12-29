Zacks: Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $2.20 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Kopin an industry rank of 41 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Kopin alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KOPN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kopin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ:KOPN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.42. 898,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,225. Kopin has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Kopin had a negative net margin of 116.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.67%. The business had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kopin will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Kopin by 12,304.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,377,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,652 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kopin by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,312,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 617,667 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Kopin by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 586,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kopin by 222.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 278,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Kopin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the Internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens.

Recommended Story: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kopin (KOPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.