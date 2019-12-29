Zacks Investment Research Lowers Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) to Hold

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019 // Comments off

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silk Road Medical Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization. TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. Silk Road Medical Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Silk Road Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.50.

SILK opened at $40.12 on Wednesday. Silk Road Medical has a 12 month low of $27.83 and a 12 month high of $51.50. The company has a current ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.53 and a 200 day moving average of $38.55.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.93 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will post -7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 1,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $57,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $701,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,626,382 shares of company stock valued at $57,120,442.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silk Road Medical (SILK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK)

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.