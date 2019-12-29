Zacks Investment Research Lowers Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silk Road Medical Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization. TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. Silk Road Medical Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, California. “

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Silk Road Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.50.

SILK opened at $40.12 on Wednesday. Silk Road Medical has a 12 month low of $27.83 and a 12 month high of $51.50. The company has a current ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.53 and a 200 day moving average of $38.55.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.93 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will post -7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 1,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $57,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $701,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,626,382 shares of company stock valued at $57,120,442.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silk Road Medical (SILK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.