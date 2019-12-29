Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaiser Aluminum is a leading producer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products, serving customers worldwide with highly-engineered solutions for aerospace and high-strength, general engineering, and custom automotive and industrial applications. The Company’s North American facilities produce value-added sheet, plate, extrusions, rod, bar, tube, and wire products, adhering to traditions of quality, innovation, and service. Kaiser Aluminum is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California. “

KALU has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of KALU stock opened at $111.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1 year low of $85.04 and a 1 year high of $117.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.94 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carolyn Bartholomew sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Krouse sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $54,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,357 shares of company stock valued at $3,282,412 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 255.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

