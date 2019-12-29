Zacks Investment Research Downgrades JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:JRONY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:JRONY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is engaged in the distribution and production of food items and fast moving consumer goods through its retail and wholesale operations in Portugal and Poland. The Company carries its operations through its distribution, manufacturing and service segments. It operates mini-hyper and hypermarkets, supermarkets and cash and carry outlets, food service platforms and also manufactures margarines, soups, savory products, ice tea and cooking oils. The Company also represents and caterers products ranging from cosmetics to chocolates, ice-creams and confectionaries. It is also engaged in the development of a chain of coffee kiosks and restaurants. Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

Get JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS JRONY opened at $33.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.80. JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR has a 52-week low of $23.02 and a 52-week high of $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 2,900 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 30 pharmacies and 200 drugstores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 532 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR (JRONY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.