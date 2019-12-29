Zacks: Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Franchise Group an industry rank of 194 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

In other news, CEO Vintage Capital Management Llc bought 937,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.86 per share, with a total value of $20,493,750.00.

NYSE:FRG traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $24.13. The stock had a trading volume of 91,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,432. Franchise Group has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $27.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

