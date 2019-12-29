Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) Will Post Earnings of -$1.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) will post ($1.45) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.11). Wave Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($1.29) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($5.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.87) to ($5.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.26) to ($2.02). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,015.84% and a negative return on equity of 128.21%.

WVE has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. HC Wainwright set a $33.00 price target on Wave Life Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of WVE stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.81. 816,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,628. Wave Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $48.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.23. The company has a market capitalization of $553.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 30,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $920,094.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,955.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $194,040.00. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WVE. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 16.8% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,177,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,239,000 after acquiring an additional 458,053 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 16.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,392,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,505,000 after purchasing an additional 470,402 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $566,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 2.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 8.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

