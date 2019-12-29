Zacks: Brokerages Expect HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for HMS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.27. HMS also posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HMS will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HMS.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $146.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.79 million. HMS had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 16.69%. HMS’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HMSY. BidaskClub downgraded HMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised HMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on HMS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim raised HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.76.

HMS stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,331. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.33 and a 200-day moving average of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. HMS has a one year low of $24.43 and a one year high of $40.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of HMS by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of HMS by 213.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 55,454 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HMS during the 3rd quarter worth $1,014,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of HMS by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 16,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HMS during the 3rd quarter worth $609,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

