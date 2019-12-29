Zacks: Brokerages Expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to Post $2.73 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.82. Group 1 Automotive reported earnings per share of $2.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full year earnings of $10.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.53 to $10.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.65 to $12.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Group 1 Automotive.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Buckingham Research set a $102.00 target price on Group 1 Automotive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens set a $110.00 price target on Group 1 Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.83.

In related news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 9,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total value of $977,377.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,291,376.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 14,650 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $1,520,816.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,332,717.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,899 shares of company stock worth $9,786,787. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,407,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 163,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,385,000 after buying an additional 71,908 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,485,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 65.9% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 156,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 62,300 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 899.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 60,133 shares during the period.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,853. Group 1 Automotive has a one year low of $51.09 and a one year high of $110.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.02%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Group 1 Automotive (GPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.