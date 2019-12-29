Zacks: Brokerages Expect Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Forescout Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). Forescout Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 600%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Forescout Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.80). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Forescout Technologies.

Get Forescout Technologies alerts:

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 101.79% and a negative net margin of 35.27%. The company had revenue of $91.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FSCT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Forescout Technologies from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Forescout Technologies from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Macquarie set a $33.00 price target on Forescout Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In related news, CEO Michael Decesare sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $1,754,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 679,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,860,884.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Harms sold 9,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $257,054.85. Insiders sold 255,632 shares of company stock worth $8,492,319 over the last ninety days. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSCT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Forescout Technologies by 46.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,769,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,780,000 after buying an additional 876,026 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $20,434,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 6,996.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 548,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,805,000 after purchasing an additional 540,929 shares in the last quarter. Corvex Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $16,446,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 380.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 568,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,253,000 after purchasing an additional 450,148 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FSCT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.94. The company had a trading volume of 251,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Forescout Technologies has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $46.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.48.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forescout Technologies (FSCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forescout Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forescout Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.