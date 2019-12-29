Zacks: Brokerages Expect ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $999.04 Million

Analysts predict that ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) will report sales of $999.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ASGN’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $994.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00 billion. ASGN reported sales of $929.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year sales of $3.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $3.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ASGN.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.20 million. ASGN had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on ASGN. ValuEngine lowered shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASGN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of ASGN by 526.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of ASGN by 47.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of ASGN by 14.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of ASGN by 6.7% in the second quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

ASGN stock remained flat at $$71.15 during midday trading on Tuesday. 255,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.75. ASGN has a 52 week low of $50.33 and a 52 week high of $71.71.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASGN (ASGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.