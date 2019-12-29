Zacks: Brokerages Expect AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) to Post $2.27 EPS

Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.27 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.33. AbbVie reported earnings per share of $1.90 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year earnings of $8.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.87 to $9.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $9.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.60.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,087,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,465,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.68 and a 200-day moving average of $75.70. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $62.66 and a 52-week high of $92.99.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,523,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,837,192,000 after buying an additional 679,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,048 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1,715.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,593,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,613,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,904,000 after purchasing an additional 182,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

