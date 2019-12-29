Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) to Post $0.07 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Repay’s earnings. Repay posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 800%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Repay will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Repay.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 price objective on Repay and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Repay in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Repay in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPAY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Repay in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,506,000. FSI Group LLC acquired a new stake in Repay in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,646,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Repay in the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Repay in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,463,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repay in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,967,000. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repay stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.58. 65,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,654. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.24. Repay has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $15.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

