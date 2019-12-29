Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.25 Million

Equities analysts expect Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) to report sales of $100.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Potbelly’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $99.90 million. Potbelly reported sales of $102.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full year sales of $408.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $407.90 million to $408.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $407.15 million, with estimates ranging from $401.40 million to $412.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Potbelly.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.77 million. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PBPB shares. ValuEngine upgraded Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Potbelly from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Potbelly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Potbelly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

In other Potbelly news, Director David W. Head purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $86,000.00. Also, Director David W. Head purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.57 per share, with a total value of $45,700.00. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Potbelly in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Potbelly during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Potbelly by 469.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 23,709 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 8.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly in the third quarter worth $160,000. 56.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBPB stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.24. 321,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,992. Potbelly has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $9.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

