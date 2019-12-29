Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Brokerages predict that PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) will announce $0.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PC Connection’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.74. PC Connection reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PC Connection will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PC Connection.

Get PC Connection alerts:

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $729.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNXN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Sidoti set a $47.00 price target on shares of PC Connection and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

In related news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total value of $75,915.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 110,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,950.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 17,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total transaction of $897,207.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,207 shares in the company, valued at $12,542,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,039 shares of company stock worth $1,791,365 over the last ninety days. 57.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXN. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the second quarter worth approximately $471,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 61.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 273,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,561,000 after acquiring an additional 104,482 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 2.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 3.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PC Connection stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.01. 38,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,967. PC Connection has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $52.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PC Connection (CNXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.