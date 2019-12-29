Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $72.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) will report sales of $72.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nordic American Tanker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $71.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $74.92 million. Nordic American Tanker reported sales of $44.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordic American Tanker will report full-year sales of $189.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $187.64 million to $191.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $239.83 million, with estimates ranging from $238.41 million to $241.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nordic American Tanker.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $32.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.03 million. Nordic American Tanker had a negative return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 20.86%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NAT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordic American Tanker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.44.

Shares of NYSE NAT traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.82. 3,109,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,130,885. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.81. Nordic American Tanker has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $5.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Nordic American Tanker’s payout ratio is -13.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc increased its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,853 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 27,807 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 353.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 39,762 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,711,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 64,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,016,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 33,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

About Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

