Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Nautilus reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 260%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Nautilus had a negative return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $61.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.86 million.

NLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Imperial Capital lowered shares of Nautilus from an “outperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLS. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Nautilus by 137.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 13,736 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 41,316 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 434.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 49,940 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NLS remained flat at $$1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday. 281,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,847. Nautilus has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $11.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

