Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) to Post -$0.69 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) will report earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full-year earnings of ($3.17) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.57) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bio-Path.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.04).

BPTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ BPTH traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.04. 154,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,988. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 13.85, a current ratio of 13.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Bio-Path has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $73.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Path by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Path by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bio-Path by 19,858.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 19,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

