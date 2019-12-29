Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) to Post -$0.48 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) will report ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aravive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Aravive posted earnings per share of ($1.20) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aravive will report full-year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($1.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($1.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aravive.

Get Aravive alerts:

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Aravive in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Aravive from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Aravive from $12.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

Shares of ARAV stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.02. The company had a trading volume of 537,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,176. Aravive has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average is $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a current ratio of 7.59.

In other Aravive news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 133,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,662.90. Also, CEO Jay Shepard sold 4,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $27,307.28. 39.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Aravive by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 18,017 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aravive by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aravive by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in Aravive by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 307,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 51,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aravive (ARAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.