Zacks: Analysts Set $4.25 Target Price for Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $4.25 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Lantronix an industry rank of 103 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

LTRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Lantronix from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

LTRX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.53. The stock had a trading volume of 32,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,188. Lantronix has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $4.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.40. The company has a market cap of $81.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Lantronix had a positive return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $12.74 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Lantronix will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantronix news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 19,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total value of $65,556.54. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,926 shares of company stock valued at $82,208. 40.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Lantronix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,599,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lantronix by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lantronix in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Lantronix by 80.0% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

