Zacks: Analysts Set $13.38 Price Target for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG)

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $13.38 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.22 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) an industry rank of 70 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.78. 183,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average is $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 190.80 and a current ratio of 190.80. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)’s dividend payout ratio is 90.28%.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

