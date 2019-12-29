Zacks: Analysts Expect S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) to Post $0.77 EPS

Analysts expect that S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) will report earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for S & T Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.78. S & T Bancorp also reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that S & T Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow S & T Bancorp.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $74.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.81 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STBA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

S & T Bancorp stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.20. The stock had a trading volume of 142,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,446. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. S & T Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $42.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.66 and a 200 day moving average of $37.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. S&T Bank PA raised its position in S & T Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 1,158,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,419,000 after purchasing an additional 9,423 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of S & T Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 931,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,927,000 after acquiring an additional 9,380 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of S & T Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of S & T Bancorp by 80.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 78,995 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S & T Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $5,075,000. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S & T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

