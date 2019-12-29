Zacks: Analysts Expect La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for La-Z-Boy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. La-Z-Boy also reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow La-Z-Boy.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $447.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.39 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.98%. La-Z-Boy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

LZB has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 177,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 124,226 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 122,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,882 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 16,043 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 577,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,408,000 after purchasing an additional 23,499 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LZB traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.53. The company had a trading volume of 159,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,647. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. La-Z-Boy has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $37.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.17%.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on La-Z-Boy (LZB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.