Zacks: Analysts Expect Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $99.86 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) to announce $99.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Inphi’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $99.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $100.03 million. Inphi posted sales of $86.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Inphi will report full-year sales of $362.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $362.47 million to $363.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $439.58 million, with estimates ranging from $430.00 million to $445.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Inphi.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 23.23% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. Inphi’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPHI. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Inphi from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Inphi from $77.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Inphi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Northland Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Inphi from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

In other Inphi news, General Counsel Richard Ogawa sold 2,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $171,672.64. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 49,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,469.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $2,726,900.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,960 shares of company stock worth $4,032,553. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Inphi by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,170,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,930,000 after purchasing an additional 254,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Inphi by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inphi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,679,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Inphi by 229.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 766,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,425,000 after purchasing an additional 534,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Inphi by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 649,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,517,000 after purchasing an additional 85,008 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IPHI stock traded down $0.89 on Monday, reaching $75.34. The stock had a trading volume of 300,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,633. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.18 and a beta of 1.57. Inphi has a 12 month low of $29.56 and a 12 month high of $77.67.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

