Zacks: Analysts Expect ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for ANCHIANO THERAP/S’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ANCHIANO THERAP/S will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.45). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ANCHIANO THERAP/S.

Get ANCHIANO THERAP/S alerts:

ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.11).

ANCN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Oppenheimer cut shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANCHIANO THERAP/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANCN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ANCHIANO THERAP/S during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in ANCHIANO THERAP/S during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in ANCHIANO THERAP/S during the first quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANCN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,275. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 million and a P/E ratio of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. ANCHIANO THERAP/S has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $11.50.

About ANCHIANO THERAP/S

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops gene therapies to treat early-stage bladder cancer. It is primarily developing Inodiftagene that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. The company was formerly known as BioCancell Ltd.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ANCHIANO THERAP/S (ANCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ANCHIANO THERAP/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANCHIANO THERAP/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.