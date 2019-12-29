Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) to Announce $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) will post $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Trimble’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.48. Trimble reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Trimble will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $874.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.49 million. Trimble had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Trimble’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Shares of TRMB stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $41.97. The company had a trading volume of 693,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Trimble has a one year low of $30.85 and a one year high of $46.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.40 and its 200 day moving average is $40.42.

In related news, CEO Steven W. Berglund sold 308,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $12,398,543.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,739,508.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sachin Sankpal sold 7,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $301,039.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,674.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 349,790 shares of company stock valued at $14,060,674. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Trimble by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 531,156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,614,000 after purchasing an additional 124,635 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Trimble by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 61,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 14,932 shares during the period. Mirova acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,267,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Trimble by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

