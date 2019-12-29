Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.10 Million

Equities analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) will announce $106.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $104.00 million and the highest is $107.21 million. Tecnoglass reported sales of $97.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year sales of $435.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $434.00 million to $436.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $469.23 million, with estimates ranging from $453.70 million to $475.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Tecnoglass had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $108.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.95 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TGLS shares. BidaskClub raised Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson lowered Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.69.

Shares of TGLS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.99. 41,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,944. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average of $7.54. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $9.15. The firm has a market cap of $363.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 65.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 11.9% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 740,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 78,495 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 259.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 12.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

