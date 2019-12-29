Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $169.30 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will report sales of $169.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $152.10 million and the highest is $182.60 million. Heartland Express reported sales of $147.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full-year sales of $597.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $581.60 million to $612.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $677.53 million, with estimates ranging from $624.22 million to $701.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $147.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.02 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 12.84%. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HTLD shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Heartland Express from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

HTLD traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.92. 865,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,405. Heartland Express has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $22.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the third quarter worth $79,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

