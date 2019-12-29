YPF (NYSE:YPF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YPF (NYSE:YPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “YPF Sociedad Anonima is an international energy company, based on the integrated business of hydrocarbons, focalized in Latin America, with high standards of efficiency, profitability and responsibility. They have a dominant position in Argentina’s exploration, production, refining and marketing sectors, as well as a growing presence in petrochemicals. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on YPF. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on YPF in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a sell rating and a $9.20 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded YPF from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded YPF from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Santander downgraded YPF from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded YPF from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.90.

YPF stock opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. YPF has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $18.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.47.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. YPF had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that YPF will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of YPF by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its stake in shares of YPF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 60,465 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of YPF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 197,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of YPF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,104,305 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,109,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

