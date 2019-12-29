XYO (XYO) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $763.00

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last week, XYO has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One XYO token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitMart and LATOKEN. XYO has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and $763.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00037989 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $451.08 or 0.06058225 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00029912 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035579 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00001157 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 14,198,847,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,295,439,522 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official website is xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork

Buying and Selling XYO

XYO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, DEx.top, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit, DDEX, KuCoin and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

