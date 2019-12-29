Xerox Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Xerox has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Xerox has a payout ratio of 25.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Xerox to earn $3.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

Get Xerox alerts:

XRX stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.11. Xerox has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $39.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.34.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.22. Xerox had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xerox will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Xerox to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xerox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.