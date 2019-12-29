Xerox Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.
Xerox has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Xerox has a payout ratio of 25.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Xerox to earn $3.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.
XRX stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.11. Xerox has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $39.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.34.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Xerox to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xerox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.
Xerox Company Profile
Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.
